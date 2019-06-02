Will send 10 Lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' postcards to Mamata Banerjee: BJP's Arjun Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Singh said that the party will send 10 lakh postcards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on it to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He said, "CM Mamata Banerjee arrested 10 people for chanting 'Jai Sri Ram', so now BJP will send 10 Lakh postcards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them, to her, let her arrest 10 lakh people. It seems she has lost her mental balance." At least 10 people were arrested on May 31 for chanting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans as Mamata Banerjee's convoy passed through Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.