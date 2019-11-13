SC to pronounce verdict in Sabarimala review petitions on Nov 14

Supreme Court to pronounce its verdict in the Sabarimala review petition on Thursday (November 14). The review petition is against the verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple. "We are all hopeful that positive verdict will come. We are not saying that faith is above law or constitution. We are only asking for deities' rights and devotees rights under Article 25. We have plan B and ready with curative petition. We will request for ordinance from central government which says that Sabarimala is a denomination, said social activist Rahul Easwar. Last year, the top court had ordered that women of all ages must be allowed into the famous Ayyappa shrine in Kerala, ending a centuries-old ban on women and girls between 10 and 50 years.As the verdict sparked a series of protests, The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the Sabarimala temple, argued that the court cannot intervene with centuries-old belief. However, the Kerala government had supported the verdict.