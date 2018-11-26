Sand artist pays tribute to Bhimrao Ambedkar on Constitution Day

Indian Constitution Day is also widely known as 'Samvidhan Divas', which is celebrated every year on November 26 to stamp the day on which our constitution was officially followed. The final draft of the Indian Constitution was arranged by the drafting committee under Dr. BR Ambedkar patronage. The main theme on Sangam Ghat is celebration on Indian Constitution Day. This sand art have been made to showcase and highlight Constitution Day. Our constitution is unique and different in itself and it is also the topmost Constitution in the entire world. Through this sand art, they have paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar, who is known as the father of the Indian Constitution.