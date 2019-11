A meeting was held at Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's residence ahead of Ayodhya verdict on November 05 in Delhi. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain and filmmaker Muzaffar Ali were present at the meeting. Muslim clerics and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders were also present. It is expected that the Ayodhya verdict will come later this month.