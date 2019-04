RLD chief's son coins new name for BJP, calls it 'Bahut Jutiya Party'

Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP-MLA shoe fight, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary called BJP a "jutiya" party. This is in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'sharabi' remark for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh. "Yeh aapko sharaabi kahein, yeh aapko milavat kahein, to maine bhi inke liye naam soch rakha hai...Main gaali to nahi dena chahta inko lekin yeh bahut bahut bahut bade jutiye hain, jutiye, bahut jutiya party hai," Chaudhary said at a public gathering in UP's Shamli.