Rescue operation underway to safeguard driver of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train in Hyderabad

The rescue operation is on to safeguard the driver of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train in Hyderabad. Three coaches of the train and four coaches of Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Express derailed on November 11. The driver of the train is still stuck inside. The incident took place following collision of the two trains at Kacheguda Railway Station today. Around 12 people were injured in the incident. More details are awaited in this regard.