Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday offered prayers at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in poll-bound Rajasthan's Ajmer city. Gandhi along with Rajasthan's Congress president Sachin Pilot and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot paid tribute at the 13th-century Dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti here. The leaders also offered prayers at Jagatpita Brahma Temple and at the Brahma Sarovar in Pushkar.