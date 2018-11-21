President Kovind lauds India's economic growth in Australia

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Australia-based Indian community in Sydney on Wednesday. Boasting India's growth, President Kovind said, "India is the fastest growing major economy in the world, with growth of 8.2% last quarter. Our path-breaking introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) has made India into One Nation, One Tax, One Market for the first time in history." This is President Kovind's first visit to Australia in the capacity of an Indian President. He was earlier in Vietnam where he held several bilateral talks.