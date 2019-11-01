Prakash Javadekar slams Kejriwal for blame game on Delhi pollution

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar hits out on Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and said that he is doing politics over pollution matter. "Chief Minister of Delhi is politicising pollution and has entered into blame game. Delhi govt didn't give Rs 3500 crores it had to, for Eastern Peripheral Expressway, that could have reduced pollution in Delhi. If we keep blaming each other, many things will come up," he said. "But providing relief to people from pollution is everyone's responsibility. I appeal that instead of blaming Haryana and Punjab and blaming each other, all 5 states should sit together and discuss ways to mitigate pollution," he further added.