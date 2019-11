Posters seeking Aaditya Thackeray as CM put up outside his Mumbai residence bitors are expected in Defence Expo 2020: Rajnath Singh

A poster with a picture of Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray was put up outside Thackeray's residence in Mumbai. The message written on poster is-'My MLA My Chief Minister,' which was put up outside 'Matoshree' (Thackeray residence). The poster has been allegedly put up by Shiv Sena Corporator Haji Halim Khan. Aaditya Thackeray is Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency.