PM Modi chairs 31st PRAGATI meet to tackle stubble burning incidents
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired 31st interaction through Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) to tackle stubble burning incidents. The Prime Minister directed Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare to distribute equipment to farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on a priority basis. Although stubble burning is banned, several farmers continued to burn crop residue claiming lack of alternatives.