Nirmala Sitharaman announces 'special window' to provide funds for stalled housing projects

Speaking at press conference in Delhi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 06 announced a special window to provide funds to stalled housing projects. "We have come up with a special window that will be structured as an Alternative Investment Fund which will pool all these investments. Government will infuse Rs 10,000 crore. Government, Life Insurance Corporation and State Bank of India will infuse Rs 25,000 crore," Sitharaman told reporters in the national capital.