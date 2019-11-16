Mirzapur 2 teaser out: Kaleen Bhaiya is back with a bang, watch

The wait is over guys, Mirzapur 2 teaser is out! Amazon Prime web show Mirzapur is all set to woo its fans once again with a new season. Recently, makers dropped teaser of the show and after much anticipation fans are super excited for the same. The action thriller show was released last year on November 16 and today on its birthday teaser of season 2 has been unveiled with the release date. Mirzapur season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video next year in 2020. Amazon Prime Video is yet to announce the premiere date of Mirzapur season 2.