'Let Opposition say whatever they wish to': Tejashwi Yadav on his disappearance

On being asked by the Opposition regarding his disappearance, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "I had clarified through a tweet, let people say whatever they wish to. They have nothing better to do. Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav wrote in his tweet, "Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment asked party workers, leaders to visit affected families without getting into Photo-OP and MPs to raise it in Parliament and that's why PM responded. My Dear Bihar! I am very much here".