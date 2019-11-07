Kartarpur Corridor: India lodged strong protest with Pak over Bhindranwale row, says MEA

Ministry of External Affairs' Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar reacted on Khalistani separatist Jarnail Bhindranwale being featured in Pakistan Government's official video on Kartarpur Corridor. He said that India condemns Pakistan's attempt to undermine the spirit under which the pilgrimage is supposed to be undertaken. He also informed that India has lodged a strong protest over the issue. "We condemn Pakistan's attempt to undermine the spirit under which the pilgrimage is supposed to be undertaken. We have lodged a strong protest," said Kumar. "We have been assured repeatedly by Pakistani side during our discussions that they will not allow any anti-India elements and propaganda during the pilgrimage and event. We demand that they remove the objectionable video and printed material which is being circulated,"