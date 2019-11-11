JNU students continue to protest outside campus over fee hike

A massive scuffle broke out between the protesting students and police outside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the national capital on November 11. The protest was organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) over different issues including fee hike outside the university campus. Women police personnel pushed back girl students of JNU as the protest by JNUSU continues outside the campus. Rent for student's single room hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 300, rent for student double room hiked from Rs 20 to Rs 600, one-time refundable mess security deposit hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000. According to reports of Ministry of HRD, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier today met the students of JNU and assured them that a solution to their issues will be found soon.