JNU protest: Situation under control, says Delhi Police PRO

Speaking on the protest by JNU students, Delhi Police PRO Mandeep S Randhawa on November 11 said that the police, while exercising restraint, have kept the situation under control. "We are in contact with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) authorities as well as students. Our talks with the students are on," said Randhawa. A massive scuffle broke out between the protesting students and police outside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the national capital on November 11. The protest was organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) over various issues including hostel fee hike.