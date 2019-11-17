HM Amit Shah inaugurates Special Grade Diesel supply in Ladakh

Home Minister Amit Shah launched the supply of 'Special Grade Diesel' in Ladakh, via video conferencing on November 17. Besides Shah, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan was present at the launch. BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also attended the launch. The winter-grade diesel for Ladakh has been developed by Indian Oil Corporation to address the problem of loss of fluidity in fuel during extreme winter conditions.