Gangster Ashok Rathi was shot dead by three armed assailants in Gurugram's Sohna on November 16. "The accused visited Rathi's house around 8 am and their discussion with the gangster became heated, following which they opened fire at him from a close range," said ACP (crime branch) Preetpal Singh Sangwan. An FIR has been lodged against the three accused after a complaint by Rathi's brother Mahesh.