It's been a year that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot. Celebrating their first wedding anniversary, the couple headed to Tirupati to seek the blessings of the almighty. Dressed in traditional wears, the duo colour coordinated their outfits. While Deepika is seen dressed in a graceful red and gold saree, Ranveer opted for a matching kurta. The couple was joined by their parents and siblings.