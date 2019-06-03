Delhi women react to Kejriwal's free Metro, DTC travel announcement

After hinting to make public transport free for women in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the women will be allowed travel free in all DTC buses, cluster buses and metro trains, and the same could start within 2-3 months. While speaking to ANI, few women reacted on his decision and said, "It is a good step but it has some positive and negative impact as well. It will increase the rush."A girl said, "Today, females are capable and they know how to travel and live and I don't think that I need that but if there is things like that then it is good." "Free ride should be available and I am happy and agree with the decision," said another girl.