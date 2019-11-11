If Cong gives support to Shiv Sena, then they shouldn't disturb it for next 5 yrs: HD Devegowda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena parted their ways and now Shiv Sena will probably form government with NCP and Congress. Speaking on it, former prime minister and chief of Janata Dal (Secular) HD Devegowda said, "If Congress gives support to Shiv Sena, they should not disturb it for next 5 years. Then only people will trust Congress. Balasaheb gave place to BJP in Maharashtra, Advani, and Vajpayee went to Bala Saheb's residence and requested him for seats. BJP overrode that for more than two decades, that's why Uddhav Thackeray has taken a stand that he will teach them a lesson. Now, it's for Congress and NCP to put down BJP."