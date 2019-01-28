Bulandshahr violence: Main accused Prashant Nutt's wife cries foul

Wife of Prashant Nutt, who had allegedly shot down the policeman Subodh Kumar on December 03 in Bulandshahr, has accused the police of planting false evidence against her husband in the case. The Uttar Pradesh Police had on Sunday reportedly recovered the mobile phone of Subodh Kumar from the house of Prashant Nutt. However, Prashant's wife Sonam has alleged that Subodh Kumar's phone was not present at their house. It was, according to her, planted by the police themselves. Sonam said, "Police came to us saying they have a search warrant. They asked which room is Prashant's. 2 cops went in and kept a phone on the dressing table there. When we said it isn't ours, they told us to shut up. Police had brought the phone along with themselves." On the other hand, Atul Srivastav, SP City, said that, "As per information received from sources, an operation was conducted to recover the mobile of the deceased policeman Subodh Kumar. His phone was recovered from the main accused Prashant Nutt's house." The search for the pistol is underway, he had added.