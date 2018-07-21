Bollywood reacts to Rahul's 'jaadu ki jhappi' to Modi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi's 'jaadu ki jhappi' moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the parliament drew mixed reactions from the Indian film fraternity, who found the "theatrics" worth a comment or two. Gandhi on Friday surprised the Lok Sabha when after bitterly criticising the BJP-led government during the no-confidence motion, he walked across and hugged an unwilling Modi. To top that, he also winked to a party colleague after hugging the Prime Minister.