BJP workers celebrate appointment of Tamilisai Soundararajan as Telangana Governor

The workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated appointment of party's Tamil Nadu chief Tamilisai Soundararajan as Governor of Telangana. The workers celebrated in party office at Chennai on September 01. While speaking to ANI after being appointed the Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president JP Nadda for giving me this opportunity." "I joined as an ordinary 'karyakarta' (worker) and now take this as an opportunity to serve my nation," she added.