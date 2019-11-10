If BJP-Shiv Sena don't form govt then Congress-NCP will try to form an alternate govt: Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday said that if BJP-Shiv Sena forms the government, we will sit in Opposition and if they don't form the government then Congress-NCP will try to form an alternate government. He also said that NCP have called for a meeting of all MLAs on 12th November to discuss the political situations in the state. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to form a government in the state. Fadnavis will have to prove his majority in the state assembly by November 11.