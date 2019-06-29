Bijapur Naxal encounter: Wreath laying ceremony of 3 CRPF personnel held in Raipur

The wreath laying ceremony of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was performed in Chhattisgarh's Raipur today. They lost their lives in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur on Friday. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also paid tribute to the slain soldiers. An encounter broke out between the security forces and naxals in Keshkutul area of Bijapur on Friday. Several arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site.