Assam NRC row: Govt acting in accordance with directives issued by court, says MEA

Reacting on developing situations after the release of final NRC list, Ministry of External affairs said there have been some commentaries in the sections of the foreign media about aspects of final NRC which are incorrect. "NRC aims to give effect to the Assam Accord signed in 1985 between the Government of India, State Government of Assam, the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and All Assam Gan Sangram Parishad (AAGSP)," said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. He further added, "This is not an executive-driven process. The process is being monitored by SC directly and the government is acting in accordance with the directives issued by the court. The Apex court of the land has itself set the deadlines for all steps that have been taken so far." Government of India signed the Assam Accord in 1985 with a promise to take care the interest of the citizen of Assam.