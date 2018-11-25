Arrangements for VHP's Dharma Sansad has been made, everything will be done in organised way: Ayodhya DIG

While talking about the security arrangements in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Deputy Inspector General of Police Omkar Singh said, "We've made all the arrangements for the programme (VHP's Dharma Sansad). We've allotted spaces for parking, bypass is running smoothly and we'll ensure it stays like that. 'Darshan' will be from the usual routes. We'll do everything in an organized way". Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to hold 'Dharma Sansad' in Ayodhya over Ram Temple issue. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is also in Ayodhya to hold an event on the same issue. The security in Ayodhya has been beefed up.