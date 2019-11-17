AQI under 'poor' category in NCR

The air quality of National Capital Region (NCR) continues to reel. Thick layer of smog once again enveloped the sky in Noida and Ghaziabad on November 17. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, major pollutant in Noida is at 221 which shows 'poor' category. Residents of Ghaziabad have complained of spike in respiratory problems, allergies and other health issues. On November 01, the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority (EPCA) declared public health emergency due to rising air pollution levels.