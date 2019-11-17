Amit Shah assures of BJP, Shiv Sena coming together: Ramdas Athawale

While BJP and Shiv Sena are at an impasse over power sharing in Maharashtra, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Republican Party of India Chief, Ramdas Athawale in New Delhi stated that HM Shah assured that BJP and Shiv Sena will come together to form government in Maharashtra. "I told Amit bhai (BJP President Amit Shah) that if he mediates then a way can be found out to which he (Amit Shah) replied don't worry, everything will be fine. BJP and Shiv Sena will come together to form government," said Ramdas Athawale