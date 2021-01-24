Amit Shah addresses opening ceremony of first Bodoland Territorial Region Accord Day

Kokrajhar (Assam), Jan 24 (ANI): Addressing the opening ceremony of first Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord Day, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally, and said it is a reply to those who disturbed the peace in Assam by spreading venom in the name of Bodo and Non-Bodo. “This rally is a reply to those who disturbed the peace in Assam by spreading venom in the name of Bodo and non-Bodo. Today, Bodos and non-Bodos both are present here,” said Home Minister Shah.