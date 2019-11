A video has emerged online where Ajay Devgn with his son is seen being mobbed by the fans at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Monday. In the video, we can see Ajay in a white and pink saafa covering his head and making his way through a sea of fans. He can be seen guiding his son who is ahead of him. In another video clip, as the mobs push, Ajay can be seen reacting angrily.