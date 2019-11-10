Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders meet after Maharashtra Governor's invite

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray and other party leaders arrived at Matoshree (Thackeray residence) in Mumbai after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Shiv Sena - the second largest party - and its elected leader Eknath Shinde to indicate willingness and ability to form government. The development follows BJP's denial to form government in the state where it accused the Shiv Sena of disrespecting the mandate given to the alliance. Shiv Sena responded by saying that party will install its CM in the state at any cost.