2000 beds will be available in private hospitals for COVID patients: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 25(ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that around 3,500 coronavirus patients have increased in a week after the lockdown relaxations were announced but around 2,500 people have recovered and gone home. He further informed that 2000 new beds will be available in private hospitals from May 25 for COVID-19 treatment. On home quarantine, he said, “3314 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at home”