This Video of Virat Kohli Will Motivate You to Take Up Running!

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is definitely in nice form both on-field and off-field. The cricketer who is also a fitness freak has totally transformed the way fitness is looked at in Indian cricket. The captain of the Indian cricket national team is not just known for his cricketing finesse but also for being a fitness enthusiast, he trains like a beast to ensure that his performance remains flawless. Millennials adore him and look up to him as an icon. He was recently hired as the first Indian sportsperson to sign an endorsement deal of Rs 110-crore with popular sports lifestyle brand Puma. (ALSO READ 9 Instagram posts of fitness freak Virat Kohli will inspire you to start working out and get fit!).

Virat shared a video for the ad campaign and we are sure this video will give you all the motivation you need to get up and start running. Virat who has some 14.9 million followers on Instagram shared these videos on his Instagram handle and his fans just cannot get enough of him! Virat Kohli is a runner and running gives him a sense of freedom. With every step, he pushes himself to conquer every challenge that comes his way. Check out Virat Kolhi unleashing his limitless commitment to sport and fitness in this video.





The brand new collection of Puma with signature lacing pattern helps you customize your shoes as per your fit! And with this campaign, Virat Kohli is now set to be the global ambassador for the brand alongside other global ambassadors such as Jamaican sprinters Usain Bolt and footballer Thierry Henry. Though Virat is yet to have international appeal like Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo, we are thrilled that he with this campaign he is close to the recognition like that of international sports stars. Virat is undoubtedly the most marketable sportsperson in India and the Indian cricket team skipper has made it clear that cricket is his first priority and not brand value.