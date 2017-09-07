Video Suggests Virat Kohli Didn’t Win Toss in One-off T20 Against Sri Lanka

Former Indian cricketer Murali Karthik was there to conduct the toss with Upul Tharanga and Kohli, the two captains by his side along with the Match Referee Andy Pycroft. The host skipper spun the coin, Virat called heads.

India convincingly beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets on Wednesday in the one-off T20 match in Colombo. However, a video of the toss shows that Indian skipper Virat Kohli had not won the toss as shown.

The Match Referee said it was ‘tails’ and that Sri Lanka has won the toss. Karthik heard India and took over stating that it was heads and asked Virat what he decided. Pycroft did make an attempt to say something but the camera panned on to Virat and Karthik who were discussing how the game would progress thereafter.

Virat decided to bowl first realising there was moisture in the pitch since it was covered all the while it rained in Colombo and chasing has always been India’s forte.

If indeed the coin had landed with tail on top, the hosts should have won the toss. Kohli sent the Lankans to bat and despite them posting a 171-run target, India chased it down in 19.2 overs with seven wickets to spare.

With this win, India had completed a 9-0 rout of Sri Lanka on their own turf.