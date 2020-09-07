Video of Speeding Truck Hitting Railway Crossing Near Madhya Pradesh's Sagar District Goes Viral; People Seen Running For Their Lives

Sagar, September 7: In a bizarre incident, a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh rammed into railway crossing pole in broad daylight, causing panic among commuters. According to video of the accident that went viral on social media platforms, the truck broke the railway crossing and went to another side of it. The incident occurred near Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. The videos of the incident shared by a Twitter user who goes by the handle @Potholewarrriors, is being widely shared. Delhi Woman Run Over by Drunk Man at Chilla Village, Shocking Video Captured on CCTV; Police Issue Clarification.

In one of the videos, it could be seen that people were waiting at the railway crossing for a train to pass. Suddenly, the speeding truck came from behind and crashed into a vehicle at the railway crossing. The speed of the truck was so high that after crashing into the vehicle, it rammed into the railway crossing and went to the other side of it. Dubai: Indian Woman Dies After She was Run Over by Her Teenager Son.

Videos of the Incident:

Accident at Rail crossing Speeding truck rammed crossing pole

& Went on othe side of crossing (All all vidoes in thread here below from all angels)#ViralVideo seems latest





A woman standing at the railway crossing was also run over the speeding truck. However, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties in the accident. The incident created panic among the people waiting at the railway crossing. More details are still awaited.

Recently, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that a total of 4,21,104 people died in accidents due to various causes in the country in the year 2019. During 2019, a total of 4,37,396 cases of road accidents were reported which left 4,39,262 persons injured and caused 1,54,732 deaths.