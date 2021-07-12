Video Shows MiG Landing on a Dam? No, It's a Video Game Simulation

A video claiming to show an MiG aircraft landing on a dam is being shared widely across social media platforms. In the clip, the aircraft can be seen soaring over treetops and descending on a path on top of a dam, coming to a halt, before turning and taking off again.

But we found that the clip was actually from a flight-simulation video game called Digital Combat Simulator World and was uploaded on YouTube by a player. The video was digitally created using Computer Generated Imagery (CGI).

CLAIM

The video, which is nearly two minutes long, is being shared with a claim that it shows an MiG aircraft landing atop a dam and taking off beautifully as well.

"Beautiful landing by a #MIG aircraft on a dam and even more stunning take off..."

An archived version of this tweet can be accessed here.

The video has been viewed over 95,000 times and was also retweeted by the chairperson of RPG Group, Harsh Goenka. Several other users shared the video and archived version of the posts can be seen here, here, here, here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

Responding to one of the tweets, senior journalist Shiv Aroor said that the clip was was taken from a video game called 'Digital Combat Simulator World'.

We looked up 'Digital Combat Simulator World MiG landing on dam' and found videos of the game. Among them, we found a video uploaded on 17 October, 2020 by YouTube user 'cptVLK' titled 'MiG 29 landing on the dam ;) DCS'.

In the comments section under the video, the uploader had interacted with other users and confirmed that the video was from Digital Combat Simulator World, popularly known as DCS World, a PC game and shared a download link for the same.

User cptVLK responds to another user's comments and shares the game's download link.

Clearly, the video does not show an actual MiG aircraft attempting to land on a dam's roadway. The clip is a recording of a simulator game called Digital Combat Simulator World and was first uploaded on the internet in October last year.

