Video of Nurse ‘Faking’ Vaccine Jab is From Mexico, Not India
A viral video showing a 'volunteer vaccinator' administering a jab with an empty syringe into the shoulder of an adult has gone viral with the false claim that it is from India.
However, this video is from the vaccination unit at the National School of Biological Sciences of the National Polytechnic Institute in Mexico.
This comes amid a spike in COVID cases across India. 14,19,11,223 COVID vaccine doses had been administrated in the country, according to Health Ministry's data, as of 7 am on Monday, 26 April.
CLAIM
The video was shared by several users on Twitter with the claim, "Watch closely. The injection is withdrawn without administering the vaccine! So be alert big racket in hospital in India (sic)."
Several users also shared the video with the claim that the incident occurred in Maharashtra. One user also tagged Mumbai's municipal corporation in its tweet.
The Quint also received a query regarding the video on its WhatsApp helpline.
WHAT WE FOUND
On a reverse image search of one of the keyframes of the viral video, we came across a report by a Colombia-based newspaper El Tiempo, which stated that the incident took place in Mexico.
Taking hints from this report, we performed a keyword search and came across several news articles which also stated that the viral video is from Mexico.
Aristegui Noticias, an independent news site in Mexico, stated that the video shows a "volunteer vaccinator" with the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), a government body that assists public health.
The volunteer was at the vaccination unit of National School of Biological Sciences at the National Polytechnic Institute, Mexico City.
She had reportedly injected the adult with an empty syringe and was removed from her services when the matter came to light.
The IMSS had also tweeted about the incident, which took place on 3 April, clarifying that the vaccine was later applied correctly to the adult, "without major complications, in the presence of his family."
▪️TARJETA INFORMATIVA▪️
Con relación a los hechos ocurridos en la jornada de vacunación de ayer en la Escuela Nacional de Ciencias Biológicas del Instituto Politécnico Nacional, la #SEDESA y @Tu_IMSS lamentan lo ocurrido e informan lo siguiente: pic.twitter.com/DJgxptB57e
— IMSS (@Tu_IMSS) April 4, 2021
The clarification states that the volunteer had "made a mistake" and the Secretariat of Health of the Government of Mexico City and IMSS "regret what happened."
It also added that surveillance measures will be strengthened on the personnel participating in the vaccination to ensure the health of the entire population.
Evidently, a video from Mexico is being falsely shared as an incident in India.
