Video From Myanmar Shared as 'Bangladeshis Entering West Bengal'

A video is being circulated on the internet with a claim that it shows Bangladeshi nationals illegally infiltrating into West Bengal.

However, The Quint's WebQoof team found that the video is from 2017 and shows Rohingya Muslims fleeing into neighbouring Bangladesh from Myanmar, to escape violence.

CLAIM

The claim, originally in Bangla, along with the video goes on to say that illegal infiltrators are entering West Bengal, and 'Bengalis are not worried about this'.

It further goes on to say that if 'Hindu Bengalis do not wake up now, the state will be included in Bangladesh'.

An archived version of the post can be found here.

Several social media users shared the video and the archived versions can be found here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Using InVid Google Chrome extension, we extracted several keyframes of the video and conducted a reverse image search on each of them. We found a YouTube video published on 3 September 2017.

We could see the viral visuals at around 00:52 seconds.

Next, we extracted one keyframe from the video and did a reverse image search on Yandex. This led us to an article published in a Turkish news website and the photo courtesy was given to Anadolu Agency, a state-run Turkish news agency.

We then searched on Google and found the story on Anadolu Agency's website published in 2017. When translated, the story mentioned that it shows Rohingya Muslims, who are trying to cross into Bangladesh.

Screengrab from Anadolu Agency's news story.

You can watch the video here from 52 seconds to 1.15 seconds.

We looked for news reports around that time and found one by news agency Reuters on 2 September 2017 with the headline 'Rohingya Muslims flee as more than 2,600 houses burned in Myanmar's Rakhine'.

Another article by Al Jazeera published on 8 September 2017 mentioned that at least 2,70,000 Rohingyas fled to neighbouring Bangladesh in two weeks.

Clearly, an old and unrelated video from Myanmar is being circulated to claim that Bangladeshis are entering West Bengal.

