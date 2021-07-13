Video of Mudslide in Japan Shared as that of Cloudburst in Dharamshala

Following heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh that wreaked havoc in several parts of the state, a video of gushing water and mud is being circulated on the internet with the claim that it was a recent video from Mcleodganj in Dharamshala.

However, we found that the video is of a mudslide, following heavy rain, in the Izusan district of Atami, Japan, that occurred on 3 July.

Also Read: Video Shows MiG Landing on a Dam? No, It's a Video Game Simulation

CLAIM

The claim with the video tells that the oimages were of a cloudburst in Mcleodganj. The claim posted on 12 July had garnered over 14,000 views at the time of writing this article.

An archived version of the tweet can be found here.

Several social media users shared the video along with similar claims and the archived versions can be accessed here, here and here.

Also Read: Video From Myanmar Shared as 'Bangladeshis Entering West Bengal'

WHAT WE FOUND

Using InVid Google Chrome extension, we extracted several keyframes of the video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them. This led us to a tweet from 3 July, the caption of which was written in Japanese that mentioned 'Atami landslide'.

Taking a cue from here, we looked for news reports about the Atami landslide in Japan.

We found one photo story on Hindustan Times that had carried the screengrab of the video of the mudslide that had hit a residential area in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture in Japan.

The article mentioned that 19 people went missing after a powerful mudslide hit the Izusan district in Atami, Japan, on July 3, following heavy rain.

The video shows a mudslide that hit a residential area in Atami.

You can also watch the video published on Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on 5 July from 0.13 secs-0.40 secs.

CLOUDBURST IN DHARAMSHALA

A cloudburst in Dharamshala triggered a massive flood in the Bhagsu Nag area. Flash floods were also reported from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Story continues

Clearly, a video from Japan has been falsely claimed as that of a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Also Read: Morphed Hoarding of AAP's Gujarat Unit Shared With a Communal Spin

. Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.1983 World Cup Winner Yashpal Sharma Passes Away; Teammates DevastatedVideo of Mudslide in Japan Shared as that of Cloudburst in Dharamshala . Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.