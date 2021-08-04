Video From China Shared as 'Young Indian Girl Somersaulting'

A video of a young girl performing rapid somersaults is being shared widely on the internet. Some social media users, impressed by the child's skills, have shared the clip saying that she should keep practising and make India proud in the future.

However, we found that the clip shows Li Jiamin, who hails from Xinzhou in China. Jiamin, who is now six, started practising when she was 4 years old and is trained by her martial-artist father.

CLAIM

Social media users have shared the video with this claim, in Hindi, "उम्र-6 साल समय-53 सेकेंड, राउंड-80, अभ्यास जारी रखो भारत को आप जैसी बेटियों पर गर्व है..... वास्तव मे, भारत के बच्चो मे काबिलियत की कमी नही है"

(Translation: Age - 6 years. Time - 53 seconds. Round - 80. Keep practising, India is proud of daughters like you. Really, there is no dearth of ability in Indian children.)

An archived version of this post can be found here.

More archived posts with the same claim can be seen here, here, and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

Using InVID, a video verification tool, we segmented the video into keyframes and ran reverse image searches on them.

The results led us to a tweet by London-based tabloid Daily Star, which carried the video with a 'Ruptly' watermark. In the tweet, the tabloid identified the girl as Chinese national Li Jiamin from Xinzhou.

The tabloid's tweet identified the girl as Li Jiamin.

Using the keywords 'Li Jiamin somersaults' on Google, we looked for more information and came across Ruptly's video on their YouTube channel. Ruptly spoke to Jiamin's father, Li Ertong, who is also her trainer.

A wider angle of the clip being shared on social media starts at the 55-second mark in Ruptly's video.

On comparing frames from both videos, we found many similarities.

The couch's edge is also identical in both frames.

The wall decal and the curtain patterns match in both videos. Further, Jiamin is seen wearing the same outfit.

Ruptly's report carries a wider angle of the viral video.

Moreover, protective mats can be seen on the floor in the video as well as the report. There is also a matching spot seen on the upholstery.

Further, we came across a news report on South China Morning Post's YouTube channel as well, which was published on 25 August 2020.

The video's description notes that Jiamin "has been practising it for 1.5 years with her father" and that she hopes to break the Guinness World Record some day.

A report by The Indian Express also carried a story about the video, which included reactions by Twitter users.

Clearly, the girl in the video is not from India. The clip shows Li Jiamin from Xianzhou, China is a 6-year-old girl who is trained by her father.

