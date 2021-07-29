Video of 3000 Blackbucks Crossing Road in Gujarat Gets a Thumbs Up from PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his love for animals and birds. On Wednesday, Modi took to Twitter to share a video featuring a herd of blackbucks crossing the road. The video was originally shared by the Department of Information, Gujarat, and the PM retweeted it.

The tweet features the spectacular sight of blackbucks swiftly move together in a pattern which made the Prime Minister say ‘excellent’. The video was shot at Bhavanagar’s Blackbuck National Park. Over 3,000 blackbuck were part of the herd.

Take a look at the video:

Here are some of the reactions:

Perfect jumps…. Beauty https://t.co/P3p4PWTKCs — Dr Arun Kumar Poonia (@DrArunPoonia) July 29, 2021

Very nice. The city has done great job conserving this endangered and rare animal. https://t.co/CmALl3sKC0 — Sripal_s (@sripal_chandra) July 29, 2021

The video has garnered more than 7,800 retweets, 60.5K likes and 664K views.

