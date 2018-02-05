Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS): Just-crowned U-19 ICC World Cup winners, the Indian team was welcomed in a grand manner at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here on Monday.

Under-19 team returns to grand reception More

Victorious U-19 India cricket squad arrives in Mumbai More

Senior officials of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) received the victorious team led by captain Prithvi Shaw at the airport.

Coached by batting great Rahul Dravid, the team landed at around 3 p.m.

Indian U-19 cricket team players arrive at Mumbai Airport after winning the U-19 World Cup title. pic.twitter.com/hkB7MLrlIk

— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018

Supporters at the airport cheered the young heroes who thrashed Australia by eight wickets to win the title last Saturday.