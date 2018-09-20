Victim of human trafficking thanks EAM Swaraj for rescuing her

A victim of human trafficking was rescued by the India embassy in Riyadh. A woman from Hyderabad was promised a job of care taker in Riyadh through an agent. "After I went to Riyadh, my employers used to take make me work all the day starting from early morning to midnight without giving any rest. They also use to beat me up many times", said the victim. After getting tortured for a while, she asked her sister for help. According to the victim, "When I was fed up with torture I discussed the matter with my sister in India and she wrote a letter to Sushma Swaraj. Later, Indian embassy officials rescued me and sent back to India on 11 September 2018. I thank EAM Sushma Swaraj for helping me".