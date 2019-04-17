Vicky Kaushal's next to be action-based superhero movie

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's next untitled film with director Aditya Dhar, and producer Ronnie Screwvala "will be an action-based superhero film, set in modern times," announced film critic Taran Adarsh today. "Xclusiv info on #Uri team's [actor Vicky Kaushal, director Aditya Dhar, producer Ronnie Screwvala] next film... Will be an action-based superhero film, set in modern times," Adarsh tweeted. In another tweet, Adarsh added, "Parts will be shot in India. Major portions will be filmed abroad. VFX will be done by the biggest studios internationally. Can turn out to be one of the biggest films ever made here." On Tuesday, Adarsh announced that Kaushal, Dhar, and Screwvala, are coming together yet again for a period drama after their blockbuster, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike.' "BIGGG NEWS. Uri team reunites for a period war film. Actor Vicky Kaushal, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala. The film [not titled yet] will be shot all over India. Mid-2020 release," he had said. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens in mid-2020. Meanwhile, 'Masaan' actor would be seen in Shoojit Sircar's next 'Udham Singh' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'.