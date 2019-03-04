Vicky Kaushal to feature in Shoojit Sircar's next

Vicky Kaushal has been roped in to play the part of freedom fighter Udham Singh in film-maker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film. The film is a biopic of the revolutionary Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky while commenting on making it to the cast of the film said, "It's a surreal feeling because it's like a dream come true as I am finally getting to work with him. I have always been a big admirer of how Shoojit sir looks at his stories. The way he is looking at the character (Udham Singh) and the world is extraordinary as well as beautiful. Honestly, that's something that will take time to sink in."The film goes on floors next month and will release next year. Vicky Kaushal kick started 2019 with 'high josh', as his last film 'URI' created wonders at the box office. He will be next seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht'.