Vicky Kaushal on his Fashion Im a sucker for white sneakers

Actor Vicky Kaushal who has been on a roll in the Hindi film industry says that in real life he is quite a safe person but he doesnt mind experimenting with the roles he takes onscreen Vicky said in an interview for GQ Indias March 2019 issue Since his debut with Masaan Vicky has explored diverse subjects and genres of films which have given him a chance to showcase his versatility through projects like Sanju Lust Stories and Uri The Surgical Strike