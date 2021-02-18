Vice-prez releases book on NTR, hails legendary contributions

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (PTI) Paying tributes to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said the actor-leader was a phenomenon who had made stellar contributions to cinema and politics.

Naidu, speaking after releasing a book 'Maverick Messiah' - a political biography of N T Rama Rao', said the legendary leader was not just a film star who challenged the mighty ruling party and knocked out one-party rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh but also redefined the political culture of the region.

'NTR tops among the pioneers of alternative politics in our country. He rose to the occasion when the people of united Andhra Pradesh were deeply yearning for a change and a new political idiom,' he said.

Rama Rao's entry into politics and his success within about nine months of floating a regional party gave a new direction to national politics, he said.

NTR's sub-nationalism was constructive, and his identity politics was devoid of parochial undertones, he said.

NTR's brand of regionalism celebrated the pluralistic idea of the country, Naidu said.

'A patriot to the core, NTR proudly wore the Telugu identity on his saffron sleeve, but without regarding it superior to other identities,' he said.

The political landscape underwent a profound change after NTRs arrival on the scene.

Power, in NTRs case, was truly drawn from the people, he said.

However, NTR's rather dramatic entry into politics, the profound impact he left on the people of undivided Andhra Pradesh and the vital role he played in national politics during his relatively short political life have not received due recognition, he said.

'His fight for strengthening the federal character of our Constitution and the emphasis he laid on the welfare role of the government remains relevant in todays India when regional aspirations are on the rise,' he said.

Saying that NTR was a man of fascinating contradictions, he said the late Chief Minister was a commanding personality but resorted to baffling theatrics and bewildering sartorial predilections.

NTR was considered orthodox by many, but he displayed radical tendencies that caused a furore in the establishment.

Though outwardly religious, he was staunchly secular, he said.

NTR's contribution to the cause of Opposition unity at the national-level was a pioneering effort, and he would have played a more substantial role as the National Front chairman in the 1990s but for a quirk of fate, Naidu said.

The Vice-President recalled NTR's legendary performances in the roles of Lord Rama, Krishna and even Duryodhana and Ravan and also the late TDP founder's major contributions in government.

During his speech, Naidu also said he is no more in politics and that he does not want to come into politics.

'I cannot name parties, I don't want to name parties.

I am out of party politics though some people still in their dreams remember me, I can't help it. God bless them. I am no more in politics, I don't want to come into politics. I have seen enough politics. I am now happy, I am out of politics.

I am occupying a Constitutional responsibility,' he said.

